Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus Presents Silver Stars and the Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus presents awards of valor to prior service members during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The four Marines and one Sailor included Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who received a Navy Cross; and Master Sgt. Steven Davis; HM1 Michael Atkinson; Sgt. Nicholas Brandau; and Sgt. Edward Huth, who were each awarded a Silver Star for their actions. “It is appropriate that today we recognize these individuals for the outstanding actions in the face of incredible danger,” Mabus said. “It is also appropriate, that by honoring these five men, we honor the rest of you who fought beside them, and those who are still in the fight. This generation of Marines and Sailors, like the generations who have come before them, are an extraordinary group of men and women who have so much to our country, so much to all of us. You are the lifeblood, the legacy, and the history that is the United States Marine Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luisa F. Torres/Released)