Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook and Elissa Slotkin, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, update Pentagon reporters on the counter-ISIL campaign, Jan. 13, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 13:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505197
|Filename:
|DOD_103994118
|Length:
|00:41:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pentagon Officials Discuss Counter-ISIL Campaign, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT