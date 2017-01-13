(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pentagon Officials Discuss Counter-ISIL Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook and Elissa Slotkin, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, update Pentagon reporters on the counter-ISIL campaign, Jan. 13, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Officials Discuss Counter-ISIL Campaign, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

