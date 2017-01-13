(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Navy History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    Steamship Star of the West is fired on by Confederate Troops, U.S. Navy ordered the production of the first aerial photographic equipment, Aircraft operational tests on board USS Antietam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505185
    VIRIN: 170113-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_103993848
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    USS Antietam
    All Hands Update
    Confederate
    AHU
    Star of the West
    Naval Observatory
    Aero Camera
    Eastman Kodak Company
    T2J Buckeye
    AD Skyraider

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT