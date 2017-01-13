Steamship Star of the West is fired on by Confederate Troops, U.S. Navy ordered the production of the first aerial photographic equipment, Aircraft operational tests on board USS Antietam.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|505185
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-WO545-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103993848
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT