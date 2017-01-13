Frank Kendall, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition,
Technology and Logistics, announces the award of the 14th Manufacturing USA institute -- the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub -- to the Pittsburgh-based American Robotics, Inc., at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes,
Jan. 13, 2017. The Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub becomes the 8th Defense Department-led member of the Manufacturing USA network, joining in the collective effort to help revitalize American manufacturing
and incentivize companies to invest in new technology development in the United States.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|505178
|Filename:
|DOD_103993841
|Length:
|01:14:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD Announces Award of New Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT