DoD Announces Award of New Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub

Frank Kendall, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition,

Technology and Logistics, announces the award of the 14th Manufacturing USA institute -- the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub -- to the Pittsburgh-based American Robotics, Inc., at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes,

Jan. 13, 2017. The Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub becomes the 8th Defense Department-led member of the Manufacturing USA network, joining in the collective effort to help revitalize American manufacturing

and incentivize companies to invest in new technology development in the United States.