    DoD Announces Award of New Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    Frank Kendall, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition,
    Technology and Logistics, announces the award of the 14th Manufacturing USA institute -- the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub -- to the Pittsburgh-based American Robotics, Inc., at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes,
    Jan. 13, 2017. The Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub becomes the 8th Defense Department-led member of the Manufacturing USA network, joining in the collective effort to help revitalize American manufacturing
    and incentivize companies to invest in new technology development in the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 505178
    Filename: DOD_103993841
    Length: 01:14:20
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Announces Award of New Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Frank Kendall
    briefings and speeches
    latest videos
    Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics
    Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Innovation Hub
    Manufacturing USA network

