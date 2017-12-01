U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges and other members of the United States Army Band practice for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capitol Region provide military ceremonial support and Defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505168
|VIRIN:
|170112-D-ZZ001-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103993780
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bridges Practices for Inaugural Parade, by Sgt Eric Keenan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
