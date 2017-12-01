(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bridges Practices for Inaugural Parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Eric Keenan 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Bridges and other members of the United States Army Band practice for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capitol Region provide military ceremonial support and Defense support of civil authorities during the inaugural period.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bridges Practices for Inaugural Parade, by Sgt Eric Keenan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

