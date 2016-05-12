U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Marshall (Instructor) and Pfc. Andrew McDaniel, both assigned to U.S. Army Garrisson Benelux Military Police, fight for submissin during the Basic Combative Courses level 1, in Etterbeek Annex CYSS gym, Belgium, Dec 05, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505157
|VIRIN:
|161205-A-RX599-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_103993694
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ETTERBEEK SCHOOL, BRU, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG BENELUX MILITARY POLICE COMBATIVE LEVEL 1, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
