    USAG BENELUX MILITARY POLICE COMBATIVE LEVEL 1

    ETTERBEEK SCHOOL, BRU, BELGIUM

    12.05.2016

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Marshall (Instructor) and Pfc. Andrew McDaniel, both assigned to U.S. Army Garrisson Benelux Military Police, fight for submissin during the Basic Combative Courses level 1, in Etterbeek Annex CYSS gym, Belgium, Dec 05, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505157
    VIRIN: 161205-A-RX599-1004
    Filename: DOD_103993694
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ETTERBEEK SCHOOL, BRU, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG BENELUX MILITARY POLICE COMBATIVE LEVEL 1, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    US Army
    USAREUR
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Pascal Demeuldre
    7th ATC
    7th Army Training Command

