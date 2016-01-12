(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    39th Signal and USAG Benelux paintball exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRAINE LE COMTE PAINTBALL, WBR, BELGIUM

    12.01.2016

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 39th Signal and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, put into practice a theoretical training on paintball complex, in Braine le Comte, Belgium, Dec 01, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505143
    VIRIN: 161201-A-RX599-1001
    Filename: DOD_103993563
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: BRAINE LE COMTE PAINTBALL, WBR, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Signal and USAG Benelux paintball exercise, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Europe
    Belgium
    EUCOM
    US Army
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Pascal Demeuldre
    USAG Benelux
    39th Signal Battalion
    7th ATC
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT