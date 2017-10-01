(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Traffic Control

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ineke Honingh 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Yokota Air Base owns 40 miles of air space. Watch the video to check out how the Team Yokota maintains safety both on the ground and in the sky.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017
    Air Traffic Control
    Yokota Air Base
    Team Yokota

