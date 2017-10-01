Yokota Air Base owns 40 miles of air space. Watch the video to check out how the Team Yokota maintains safety both on the ground and in the sky.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 02:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505133
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-PO407-450
|Filename:
|DOD_103993166
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Control, by SrA Ineke Honingh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
