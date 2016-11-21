(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Medical Training Day

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.21.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    When the Med Group closes... what exactly are they doing? Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell goes behind closed doors to find out what’s really going on.

    FONTS:
    (0:02) SrA Sarah Mitchell
    Reporting from Misawa AB

    (0:17) Ann Childers
    Simulation Operator

    (0:31) A1C Trentyn Tavares
    Medical Technician

    (0:43) SrA Dominique Thompson
    Medical Technician

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 01:37
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Medical Training Day, by SrA Sarah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35FW
    35MDG

