(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JGSDF Celebrates the Coming of Age Day on Camp Zama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2017

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Six Japan Ground Self-Defense Force enlisted personnel from Camp Zama recently celebrated becoming 20 years old during the Coming of Age Day Ceremony hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s General Service Unit on Camp Zama.

    Interview: Col. Makoto Toyoda, Commander, Zama Chutonchi, JGSDF
    Every year, each JGSDF installation celebrates members of the JGSDF who turned 20 by having a ceremony like this. This way we can celebrate their coming of age day and at the same time it gives them the responsibility of being an adult and hopefully that would encourage them to push forward with their daily work.

    Narration:
    During the ceremony Col. Toyoda and guests including Sergeant First Class Sherri Queen from U.S. Army Garrison Japan gave a congratulatory speech. After the luncheon they planted cherry trees with leaders from their units

    Interview: Leading Private (E4) Ikumi Hase, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    As I transition into adulthood I am also promoted to the next rank so I would like to commit myself to be more responsible at work as well as during my private time.

    Interview: Pfc. Atsushi Ogawa, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    I have the same goal as a member of the JGSDF and as a civilian, as I transition into adulthood. I use to be a bit immature so I would like to conduct my life more properly and be a responsible adult.

    Interview: Sgt. 1st Class Sherri Queen, U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    Narration:
    The coming of Age day is celebrated on the second Monday of January marking the transition of young Japanese people into adulthood. It is tradition to dress up and attend the ceremony hosted by each city. It’s also common for people to wear Kimono on that day.
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 20:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505105
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_103992172
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF Celebrates the Coming of Age Day on Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Camp Zama
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army in Japan
    Coming of Age Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT