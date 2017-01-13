JGSDF Celebrates the Coming of Age Day on Camp Zama

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Six Japan Ground Self-Defense Force enlisted personnel from Camp Zama recently celebrated becoming 20 years old during the Coming of Age Day Ceremony hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s General Service Unit on Camp Zama.



Interview: Col. Makoto Toyoda, Commander, Zama Chutonchi, JGSDF

Every year, each JGSDF installation celebrates members of the JGSDF who turned 20 by having a ceremony like this. This way we can celebrate their coming of age day and at the same time it gives them the responsibility of being an adult and hopefully that would encourage them to push forward with their daily work.



Narration:

During the ceremony Col. Toyoda and guests including Sergeant First Class Sherri Queen from U.S. Army Garrison Japan gave a congratulatory speech. After the luncheon they planted cherry trees with leaders from their units



Interview: Leading Private (E4) Ikumi Hase, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

As I transition into adulthood I am also promoted to the next rank so I would like to commit myself to be more responsible at work as well as during my private time.



Interview: Pfc. Atsushi Ogawa, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

I have the same goal as a member of the JGSDF and as a civilian, as I transition into adulthood. I use to be a bit immature so I would like to conduct my life more properly and be a responsible adult.



Interview: Sgt. 1st Class Sherri Queen, U.S. Army Garrison Japan



Narration:

The coming of Age day is celebrated on the second Monday of January marking the transition of young Japanese people into adulthood. It is tradition to dress up and attend the ceremony hosted by each city. It’s also common for people to wear Kimono on that day.

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.