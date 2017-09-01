Sgt. Evan French is an Ammunition Technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group. French strives to better himself and better those around him by always out doing his peers and pushing himself to his limit in everything he does.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 19:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505104
|VIRIN:
|170109-M-YJ760-514
|Filename:
|DOD_103992171
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Faces of MLG: Sgt. French, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
