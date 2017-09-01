Faces of MLG: Sgt. French

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Evan French is an Ammunition Technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group. French strives to better himself and better those around him by always out doing his peers and pushing himself to his limit in everything he does.