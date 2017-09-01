(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces of MLG: Sgt. French

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Sgt. Evan French is an Ammunition Technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group. French strives to better himself and better those around him by always out doing his peers and pushing himself to his limit in everything he does.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505104
    VIRIN: 170109-M-YJ760-514
    Filename: DOD_103992171
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of MLG: Sgt. French, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Ammunition Technician
    Ammunition Chief
    Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci
    Sgt. French

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT