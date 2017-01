A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force is made up of many diverse Americans, all serving beside each other. Dr. actin Luther King Jr's "I have A Dream" speech from the 1963 march on Washington is one of the most well-known speeches in history. This video features moments from that speech relevant to today. The Air Force appreciates this American Hero and his vision for a united country.