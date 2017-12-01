A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The United States Air Force is made up of many diverse Americans, all serving beside each other. Dr. actin Luther King Jr's "I have A Dream" speech from the 1963 march on Washington is one of the most well-known speeches in history. This video features moments from that speech relevant to today. The Air Force appreciates this American Hero and his vision for a united country.
