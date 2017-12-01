(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The United States Air Force is made up of many diverse Americans, all serving beside each other. Dr. actin Luther King Jr's "I have A Dream" speech from the 1963 march on Washington is one of the most well-known speeches in history. This video features moments from that speech relevant to today. The Air Force appreciates this American Hero and his vision for a united country.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505087
    VIRIN: 170112-F-BJ011-402
    Filename: DOD_103991950
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr
    Tribute
    Air Force
    American Hero

