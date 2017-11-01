Service members of the Joint Presidential Escort rehearse for the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Daymeon Evans)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505082
|VIRIN:
|170112-D-UI106-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103991945
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MEYER-HENDERSON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal, by SPC Daymeon Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT