(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MEYER-HENDERSON, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Video by Spc. Daymeon Evans 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members of the Joint Presidential Escort rehearse for the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Daymeon Evans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505082
    VIRIN: 170112-D-UI106-0001
    Filename: DOD_103991945
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JOINT BASE MEYER-HENDERSON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal, by SPC Daymeon Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    joint
    USCG
    U.S.
    DoD
    team
    USMC
    POTUS
    escort
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    USN
    Marines
    USAF
    USAR
    Army
    presidential
    MDW
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    Deparrtment of Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT