    58th Inauguration U.S. Navy Band Rehearsal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Spc. Roderick Evans 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band rehearse prior to the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505078
    VIRIN: 170112-A-AF973-0001
    Filename: DOD_103991527
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Inauguration U.S. Navy Band Rehearsal, by SPC Roderick Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Band
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017

