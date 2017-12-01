(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inauguration All Hands for NCR Marines participating in Street Cordon

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    All hands update for NCR Marines participating in the street cordon during the presidential inauguration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505067
    Filename: DOD_103991441
    Length: 00:48:37
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration All Hands for NCR Marines participating in Street Cordon, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marines
    inauguration2017
    street cordon

