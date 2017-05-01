(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golf & November Companies – Marksmanship Training – Jan. 5, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practiced the fundamentals of marksmanship Jan. 5, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits must demonstrate their abilities to shoot targets up to 500 yards away in order to graduate. Both companies are scheduled to graduate Feb. 10, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505055
    VIRIN: 170105-M-RK242-001
    Filename: DOD_103991396
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf & November Companies – Marksmanship Training – Jan. 5, 2017, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

