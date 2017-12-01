Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, completed their mission convoying across the border from Germany to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Jan. 12.
The convoy was a three-day mission that originated in Bremerhaven, Germany and included approximately 60 personnel, 21 military vehicles, such as LMTV’s with trailers, Humvees, water buffaloes and wrecker vehicles traveling approximately 700 kilometers.
|01.12.2017
Date Posted: 01.12.2017
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
This work, 4th ID's Commitment to Sustainable Deterrence, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
