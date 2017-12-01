(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ID's Commitment to Sustainable Deterrence

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, completed their mission convoying across the border from Germany to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Jan. 12.

    The convoy was a three-day mission that originated in Bremerhaven, Germany and included approximately 60 personnel, 21 military vehicles, such as LMTV’s with trailers, Humvees, water buffaloes and wrecker vehicles traveling approximately 700 kilometers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505054
    VIRIN: 170112-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_103991392
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID's Commitment to Sustainable Deterrence, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    Iron Brigade
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

