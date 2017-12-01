4th ID's Commitment to Sustainable Deterrence

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, completed their mission convoying across the border from Germany to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Jan. 12.



The convoy was a three-day mission that originated in Bremerhaven, Germany and included approximately 60 personnel, 21 military vehicles, such as LMTV’s with trailers, Humvees, water buffaloes and wrecker vehicles traveling approximately 700 kilometers.