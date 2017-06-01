(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rct. Maria I. Daume

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Rct. Maria I. Daume during the Crucible Jan. 5-6, 2017. Daume is originally from Russia and was adopted and brought to the U.S. Daume is from Selden, N.Y. and is scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505047
    VIRIN: 170106-M-ZW564-001
    Filename: DOD_103991268
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rct. Maria I. Daume, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    Russia
    recruiter
    basic training
    Adoption
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    Eastern
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Recruit Region
    Infanry

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT