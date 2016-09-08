(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USMC Motivational Video

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2016

    Video by Mathew Gleeson 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    A compilation of Marine Corps footage set over music and speeches given by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC Motivational Video, by Mathew Gleeson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Motivation
    Commandant
    Combat Camera

