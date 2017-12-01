Flags are switched on convoy vehicles as they cross over from Germany into Poland.
Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado arrived in Poland to complete their journey from the Bremerhaven Port, Germany to Zagan, Poland. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505040
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-GA562-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103991153
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Convoy Crosses Border to Poland, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
