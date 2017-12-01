(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Convoy Crosses Border to Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Flags are switched on convoy vehicles as they cross over from Germany into Poland.

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado arrived in Poland to complete their journey from the Bremerhaven Port, Germany to Zagan, Poland. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505040
    VIRIN: 170112-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_103991153
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy Crosses Border to Poland, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Europe
    US Army Europe
    US Army
    USAREUR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    3rd Armored Brigade
    Strong Europe
    Iron Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT