U.S. Navy Band Rehearses for Inauguration Parade

Members of the U.S. Navy Band rehearse for the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Washington, D.C., Jan 11, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hill in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief.( DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. William Lockwood)
Interview of U.S. Navy Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer for the U.S. Navy Band; hometown Reno, Nevada.
