    U.S. Navy Band Rehearses for Inauguration Parade

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Video by Spc. William Lockwood 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band rehearse for the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Washington, D.C., Jan 11, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hill in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief.( DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. William Lockwood)

    Interview of U.S. Navy Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer for the U.S. Navy Band; hometown Reno, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505035
    VIRIN: 170112-D-HH521-0001
    Filename: DOD_103991115
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    Hometown: RENO, NV, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Rehearses for Inauguration Parade, by SPC William Lockwood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Navy Band
    USN
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017

