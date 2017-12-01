(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3/25 Conducts Exercises at Exercise Nordic Frost 2017

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dallas Johnson 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, participate in weapons training at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vt., Jan. 7, 2017 as part of their two-week annual training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505031
    VIRIN: 170112-M-WQ182-648
    Filename: DOD_103991054
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/25 Conducts Exercises at Exercise Nordic Frost 2017, by LCpl Dallas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Reserve
    Marforres
    Marine Corps
    Weapons
    3/25

