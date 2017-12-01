Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, participate in weapons training at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vt., Jan. 7, 2017 as part of their two-week annual training.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505031
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-WQ182-648
|Filename:
|DOD_103991054
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3/25 Conducts Exercises at Exercise Nordic Frost 2017, by LCpl Dallas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
