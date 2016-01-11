(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Profiles in Resiliency, Eric Santiago, DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2016

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    Employee resiliency is something we can all support. The Profiles in Resiliency video series highlights different employees sharing their story and what they did to stay strong and resilient. For more information about DLA's program visit: www.dla.mil/info/resiliency

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505026
    VIRIN: 161101-O-LU733-935
    Filename: DOD_103991001
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Profiles in Resiliency, Eric Santiago, DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Resiliency
    DLA
    Civilians

