DLA Profiles in Resiliency, Eric Santiago, DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor

Employee resiliency is something we can all support. The Profiles in Resiliency video series highlights different employees sharing their story and what they did to stay strong and resilient. For more information about DLA's program visit: www.dla.mil/info/resiliency