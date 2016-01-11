Employee resiliency is something we can all support. The Profiles in Resiliency video series highlights different employees sharing their story and what they did to stay strong and resilient. For more information about DLA's program visit: www.dla.mil/info/resiliency
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 11:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505026
|VIRIN:
|161101-O-LU733-935
|Filename:
|DOD_103991001
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Profiles in Resiliency, Eric Santiago, DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT