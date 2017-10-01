Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Kicks-Off CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program kicked off its Warrior Care event in the Rambler Fitness Center at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph. The CARE event provides seriously wounded, ill and injured military members, veterans and their Caregivers focused and personalized service through Caregiver Support training, Adaptive & Rehabilitative Sports events, Recovering Airman Mentorship training and Employment & Career Readiness guidance, along with music and art therapy.