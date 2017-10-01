(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Kicks-Off CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program kicked off its Warrior Care event in the Rambler Fitness Center at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph. The CARE event provides seriously wounded, ill and injured military members, veterans and their Caregivers focused and personalized service through Caregiver Support training, Adaptive & Rehabilitative Sports events, Recovering Airman Mentorship training and Employment & Career Readiness guidance, along with music and art therapy.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505016
    VIRIN: 170110-A-QH368-001
    Filename: DOD_103990775
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Kicks-Off CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    sports
    recovery
    wheelchair
    CARE
    Wounded Warrior Program
    military
    airman
    gym
    caregiver
    Randolph
    JBSA
    AFW2
    Rambler Fitness Center
    mentorship AF

