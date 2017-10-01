The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program kicked off its Warrior Care event in the Rambler Fitness Center at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph. The CARE event provides seriously wounded, ill and injured military members, veterans and their Caregivers focused and personalized service through Caregiver Support training, Adaptive & Rehabilitative Sports events, Recovering Airman Mentorship training and Employment & Career Readiness guidance, along with music and art therapy.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, US
This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Kicks-Off CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
