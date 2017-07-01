The director and the command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard spoke at the Delaware National Guard Senior Leader Conference in Dover, Del. on Jan. 7, 2017. Voiceover by reporter Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright, 166th Airlift Wing public affairs, with interviews of both subjects.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505014
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-JF904-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103990773
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ANG Leaders at Delaware Leader Conference, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
