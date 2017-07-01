(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANG Leaders at Delaware Leader Conference

    DE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    The director and the command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard spoke at the Delaware National Guard Senior Leader Conference in Dover, Del. on Jan. 7, 2017. Voiceover by reporter Staff Sgt. Nathan Bright, 166th Airlift Wing public affairs, with interviews of both subjects.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Leaders at Delaware Leader Conference, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

