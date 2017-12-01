(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OAR Poland: Welcoming Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    01.12.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thanh Pham 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Polish allies host a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of the
    3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Dvision as they beging movement into
    the country for heel-to-toe rotations in support of Operation
    Atlantic Resolve. Along with thousands of Soldiers, the Brigade
    has also been flowing in thosands of pieces of equipment in
    preperation to build combat power here in Eastern Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505012
    VIRIN: 170112-A-AQ583-436
    Filename: DOD_103990771
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OAR Poland: Welcoming Ceremony, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    4ID
    Poland
    tankers
    USAREUR
    3rd ABCT
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT