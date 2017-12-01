OAR Poland: Welcoming Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Polish allies host a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of the

3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Dvision as they beging movement into

the country for heel-to-toe rotations in support of Operation

Atlantic Resolve. Along with thousands of Soldiers, the Brigade

has also been flowing in thosands of pieces of equipment in

preperation to build combat power here in Eastern Europe.