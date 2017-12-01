Polish allies host a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of the
3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Dvision as they beging movement into
the country for heel-to-toe rotations in support of Operation
Atlantic Resolve. Along with thousands of Soldiers, the Brigade
has also been flowing in thosands of pieces of equipment in
preperation to build combat power here in Eastern Europe.
Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 09:33
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505012
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-AQ583-436
|Filename:
|DOD_103990771
|Length:
|00:03:59
Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OAR Poland: Welcoming Ceremony, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
