American Battle Monuments Commission assumes ownership of a new cemetery. Staff Sergeant Ashley Corkins gives us a look at the new memorial
Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 10:08
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|505003
VIRIN:
|170109-F-TA303-003
Filename:
|DOD_103990675
Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery now under US ownership, by SSgt Ashley Corkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
