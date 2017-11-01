(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-8 Infantry Bradleys roll off train in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.11.2017

    Video by Capt. Scott Kuhn 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    1-8 IN, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division is downloading their Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles from railbeds near Zagan, Poland. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504998
    VIRIN: 170111-A-IN006-002
    Filename: DOD_103990661
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-8 Infantry Bradleys roll off train in Poland, by CPT Scott Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Europe
    US Army Europe
    US Army
    USAREUR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    3rd Armored Brigade
    Strong Europe
    Iron Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT