    Pacific Newsbreak for January 12, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Residents at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni learn self defense while staying in shape, and sister services get "fired" up for some joint training at Osan Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 02:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504987
    VIRIN: 170112-F-PW498-001
    Filename: DOD_103990584
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for January 12, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    MMA
    Marines
    AFN Pacific

