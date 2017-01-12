Residents at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni learn self defense while staying in shape, and sister services get "fired" up for some joint training at Osan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 02:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504987
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-PW498-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103990584
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for January 12, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT