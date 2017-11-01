Killing Space

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Shoot, move and communicate all the while fun. Army Sergeant Alon Humphrey takes us to an arcade, where it puts you in the heat of the moment. You can visit 5 locations in Daegu, with 5 others throughout Korea. Soundbites from Oh, Sang Ho, PFC Kim Gibeom. Produced by Sgt. Alon Humphrey.