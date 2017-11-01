Shoot, move and communicate all the while fun. Army Sergeant Alon Humphrey takes us to an arcade, where it puts you in the heat of the moment. You can visit 5 locations in Daegu, with 5 others throughout Korea. Soundbites from Oh, Sang Ho, PFC Kim Gibeom. Produced by Sgt. Alon Humphrey.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 22:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504977
|Filename:
|DOD_103989830
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Killing Space, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
