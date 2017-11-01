(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Killing Space

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2017

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Shoot, move and communicate all the while fun. Army Sergeant Alon Humphrey takes us to an arcade, where it puts you in the heat of the moment. You can visit 5 locations in Daegu, with 5 others throughout Korea. Soundbites from Oh, Sang Ho, PFC Kim Gibeom. Produced by Sgt. Alon Humphrey.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Killing Space, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Korea
    South Korea
    Daegu
    arcade
    Alon Humphrey
    Oh, Sang Ho
    Kim Gibeom

