Air Force Reserve dentist travels world to help those in need

Suggested Lead: Every reservist on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York has sat in Maj. Stanley Michel's chair at least once. As a dentist for the 914th Airlift Wing, he maintains a record of everyone's teeth. During a drill weekend, he can inspect up to 3,200 pearly whites in under twelve hours. He has to work fast to meet his two-day quota, but that's nothing compared to what he does as a volunteer. Tech. Sgt. Lucas Morrow has the story.



Video References:

Tech. Sgt. Lucas Morrow

Reporting from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York



Maj. Stanley Michel

Dentist, 914th Airlift Wing