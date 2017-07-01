(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Reserve dentist travels world to help those in need

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Airlift Wing

    Suggested Lead: Every reservist on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York has sat in Maj. Stanley Michel's chair at least once. As a dentist for the 914th Airlift Wing, he maintains a record of everyone's teeth. During a drill weekend, he can inspect up to 3,200 pearly whites in under twelve hours. He has to work fast to meet his two-day quota, but that's nothing compared to what he does as a volunteer. Tech. Sgt. Lucas Morrow has the story.

    Video References:
    Tech. Sgt. Lucas Morrow
    Reporting from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York

    Maj. Stanley Michel
    Dentist, 914th Airlift Wing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504956
    VIRIN: 170107-F-IQ439-949
    Filename: DOD_103989563
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve dentist travels world to help those in need, by SSgt Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Volunteer
    Haiti
    Air Force
    Air Force News
    Feature
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT