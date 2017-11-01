(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ID pushes closer to the German and Poland Border

    OBERLAUSITZ, GERMANY

    01.11.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    All military police officers are trained in distinctive skills that allow them to deliver physical security to their unit and are an essential part of the armed forces. Providing MP’s on a convoy that crosses the German and Poland border ensures safety measures are taken across the board.

    For the last three days, soldiers from 93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, out of Fort Bliss, Texas, along with German Military Police, assisted soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, who are currently on their third day of their convoy to Poland.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 16:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504938
    VIRIN: 170111-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_103989479
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: OBERLAUSITZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID pushes closer to the German and Poland Border, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    Iron Brigade
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

