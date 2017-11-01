4th ID pushes closer to the German and Poland Border

All military police officers are trained in distinctive skills that allow them to deliver physical security to their unit and are an essential part of the armed forces. Providing MP’s on a convoy that crosses the German and Poland border ensures safety measures are taken across the board.
For the last three days, soldiers from 93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, out of Fort Bliss, Texas, along with German Military Police, assisted soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, who are currently on their third day of their convoy to Poland.
