4th ID pushes closer to the German and Poland Border

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504938" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

All military police officers are trained in distinctive skills that allow them to deliver physical security to their unit and are an essential part of the armed forces. Providing MP’s on a convoy that crosses the German and Poland border ensures safety measures are taken across the board.



For the last three days, soldiers from 93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, out of Fort Bliss, Texas, along with German Military Police, assisted soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), 4th Infantry Division, who are currently on their third day of their convoy to Poland.