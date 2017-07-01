video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every reservist on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York has sat in Maj. Stanley Michel's chair at least once. As a dentist for the 914th Airlift Wing, he maintains a record of everyone's teeth. During drill weekend, he can inspect up to 3,200 pearly whites in under twelve hours. He has to work fast to meet his quota but that's nothing compared to what Maj. Michel does as a volunteer. Tech. Sgt. Lucas Morrow has the story.