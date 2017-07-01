(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dentist

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Airlift Wing

    Every reservist on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York has sat in Maj. Stanley Michel's chair at least once. As a dentist for the 914th Airlift Wing, he maintains a record of everyone's teeth. During drill weekend, he can inspect up to 3,200 pearly whites in under twelve hours. He has to work fast to meet his quota but that's nothing compared to what Maj. Michel does as a volunteer. Tech. Sgt. Lucas Morrow has the story.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504930
    VIRIN: 170107-F-IQ439-780
    Filename: DOD_103989456
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dentist, by SSgt Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Haiti
    Medical Mission
    Air Force News
    Feature
    Air Force Reserve Command
    914th Airlift Wing

