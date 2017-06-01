(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meal preparation for 58th Presidential Inauguration (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Spc. Abigayle Marks 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Personnel assigned to 543rd Composite Supply Company 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, NY, prepare meals for service members supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504922
    VIRIN: 170106-D-IR342-0001
    Filename: DOD_103989331
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meal preparation for 58th Presidential Inauguration (B-Roll), by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department Of Defense
    U.S. Coast Guard
    meals
    USMC
    POTUS
    10th Mountain
    Vice President
    Secret Service
    MRE
    White House
    U.S. Marine Corps
    NORTHCOM
    Meals ready to eat
    State Department
    FBI
    Washington
    D.C.
    USN
    House Of Representatives
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    USAF
    USA
    U.S. Capitol
    Henderson Hall
    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)
    Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall
    JTF-NCR
    Pennsylvania Ave.
    Joint Base Myer
    USCC
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration 2017
    Abigayle Marks
    Spc. Abigayle Marks
    58th Presidential
    543rd Composite Supply Company 10th Mountain
    Inauguration17
    Shelf stable meals

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT