Personnel assigned to 543rd Composite Supply Company 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, NY, prepare meals for service members supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 6, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504922
|VIRIN:
|170106-D-IR342-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103989331
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meal preparation for 58th Presidential Inauguration (B-Roll), by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
