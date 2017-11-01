(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-68 Armor prepares equipment for upcoming training

    POLAND

    01.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thanh Pham 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Lead:
    Soldiers conduct maintenance checks on vehicles recently off
    loaded from rail cars. This equipment traveled from the U.S.
    to Poland and must go through the proper functions checks to
    prepare for upcoming events. The Soldiers are getting the whole
    fleet into combat ready form at a quick and efficient pace.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504915
    VIRIN: 170111-A-AQ583-320
    Filename: DOD_103989123
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68 Armor prepares equipment for upcoming training, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    armored
    Poland
    m1 abrams
    tankers
    readiness
    winter
    USAREUR
    pmcs
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

