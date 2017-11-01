Lead:
Soldiers conduct maintenance checks on vehicles recently off
loaded from rail cars. This equipment traveled from the U.S.
to Poland and must go through the proper functions checks to
prepare for upcoming events. The Soldiers are getting the whole
fleet into combat ready form at a quick and efficient pace.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504915
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-AQ583-320
|Filename:
|DOD_103989123
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-68 Armor prepares equipment for upcoming training, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT