1-68 Armor prepares equipment for upcoming training

Lead:

Soldiers conduct maintenance checks on vehicles recently off

loaded from rail cars. This equipment traveled from the U.S.

to Poland and must go through the proper functions checks to

prepare for upcoming events. The Soldiers are getting the whole

fleet into combat ready form at a quick and efficient pace.