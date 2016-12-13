(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    119th Wing Visits ND Veteran's Home

    LISBON, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard deliver presents and visit with residents of the North Dakota Veteran's home in Lisbon, ND at their annual Christmas party.

    Air National Guard
    Christmas party
    119th Wing
    Lisbon
    North Dakota
    Veteran's home

    • LEAVE A COMMENT