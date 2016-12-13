Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard deliver presents and visit with residents of the North Dakota Veteran's home in Lisbon, ND at their annual Christmas party.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504908
|VIRIN:
|161213-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103989050
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|LISBON, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 119th Wing Visits ND Veteran's Home, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
