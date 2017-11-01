Many Soldiers have deployed to many far away locations over the years. Many don't know however that the group responsible for equipping them for their mission is based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia and travels all across the country ensuring Soldiers have the most updated equipment prior to deployment. It's called RFI or Rapid Fielding Initiative. If you're on orders for deployment, you'll be seeing them.
Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:03
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|504907
VIRIN:
|170111-Z-IF359-001
Filename:
|DOD_103989046
Length:
|00:01:37
Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
Web Views:
|8
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rapid Fielding Initiative: Upclose, by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
