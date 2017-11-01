Rapid Fielding Initiative: Upclose

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Many Soldiers have deployed to many far away locations over the years. Many don't know however that the group responsible for equipping them for their mission is based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia and travels all across the country ensuring Soldiers have the most updated equipment prior to deployment. It's called RFI or Rapid Fielding Initiative. If you're on orders for deployment, you'll be seeing them.