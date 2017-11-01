(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rapid Fielding Initiative: Upclose

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Video by Ronald Lee 

    PEO Soldier

    Many Soldiers have deployed to many far away locations over the years. Many don't know however that the group responsible for equipping them for their mission is based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia and travels all across the country ensuring Soldiers have the most updated equipment prior to deployment. It's called RFI or Rapid Fielding Initiative. If you're on orders for deployment, you'll be seeing them.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Fielding Initiative: Upclose, by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bragg
    PEO Soldier
    RFI

