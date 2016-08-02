(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GPS Mission of the Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2016

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    Developed by the US Air Force is a critical part of the nation’s infrastructure and vital part of civic, economic and defense activity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504889
    VIRIN: 160208-D-AO618-148
    Filename: DOD_103988929
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GPS Mission of the Month, by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    GPS AFSPC SMC Mission of the Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT