(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Constant Vigilence 2016 Total Force Success

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich 

    131st Bomb Wing

    It takes hard work and dedication in seeing a good plan become a reality and that’s just what the Airmen at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri have done with Total Force Integration. The 131st and 509th Bomb Wings completed the final step to become a fully integrated force. Exercise Constant Vigilance 2016 proved to be a total force integration success story. Whiteman’s team included active duty from the 509th bomb wing and full time guardsman and drill status guardsmen from the 131st bomb wing.

    The B2s highly sensitive strategic mission requires extensive security and medical reviews of airmen working on the airframe and its weaponry. The final phase of TFI was to have drill status guardsmen completely enrolled in all security programs required for the B2 mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504885
    VIRIN: 160421-Z-LO006-833
    Filename: DOD_103988892
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Constant Vigilence 2016 Total Force Success, by TSgt Elise Rich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Guard
    B-2
    Missouri
    Whiteman AFB
    Stealth
    constant vigilance
    Total Force Integration
    Whiteman
    B-2 Spirit
    Missouri Guard
    Guardsman
    131st Bomb Wing
    TFI
    Missouri Air Guard
    GoGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT