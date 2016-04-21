Constant Vigilence 2016 Total Force Success

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It takes hard work and dedication in seeing a good plan become a reality and that’s just what the Airmen at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri have done with Total Force Integration. The 131st and 509th Bomb Wings completed the final step to become a fully integrated force. Exercise Constant Vigilance 2016 proved to be a total force integration success story. Whiteman’s team included active duty from the 509th bomb wing and full time guardsman and drill status guardsmen from the 131st bomb wing.



The B2s highly sensitive strategic mission requires extensive security and medical reviews of airmen working on the airframe and its weaponry. The final phase of TFI was to have drill status guardsmen completely enrolled in all security programs required for the B2 mission.