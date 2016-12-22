Wishing a Joyous Holiday Season To You and Yours, from the USAREUR Band & Chorus.
Saxophones: Sgt. James Guffey, Sgt. Kevin Arbogast, Sgt. Christopher Condon, Spc. Andres Avila, Sgt. Geoffrey Pennington.
Filmed and edited by Sgt. Valerie Avila.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 12:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|504873
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-XR437-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103988796
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from the USAREUR Band & Chorus, by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
