    Holiday Greetings from the USAREUR Band & Chorus

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.22.2016

    Video by Spc. Joseph R Agacinski 

    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus

    Wishing a Joyous Holiday Season To You and Yours, from the USAREUR Band & Chorus.

    Saxophones: Sgt. James Guffey, Sgt. Kevin Arbogast, Sgt. Christopher Condon, Spc. Andres Avila, Sgt. Geoffrey Pennington.
    Filmed and edited by Sgt. Valerie Avila.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 12:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 504873
    VIRIN: 221216-A-XR437-001
    Filename: DOD_103988796
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from the USAREUR Band & Chorus, by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Bands
    USAREUR
    Strong Europe

