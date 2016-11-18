U.S. Army, Sgt. 1st Class Meaghan B. Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Chaplain delivers benediction at the end of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2016. All soldiers sing the Army Song. Official party departs followed by new inducted NCO’s. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504865
|VIRIN:
|161118-A-HZ738-9018
|Filename:
|DOD_103988542
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
