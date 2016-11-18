USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army, Sgt. 1st Class Meaghan B. Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Chaplain delivers benediction at the end of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2016. All soldiers sing the Army Song. Official party departs followed by new inducted NCO’s. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)