1-8 Infantry Bradleys roll off train in Poland

1-8 IN, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division is downloading their Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles from railbeds near Zagan, Poland. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
|01.11.2017
|01.11.2017 10:06
|B-Roll
|504857
|170111-A-IN006-001
|DOD_103988468
|00:04:04
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|5
|5
|5
|0
