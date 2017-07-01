(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Compliance: Marines complete non-lethal weapons course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.07.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luke Hoogendam 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa studied and experienced non-lethal weapon systems at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 10:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504852
    VIRIN: 170107-M-VA786-001
    Filename: DOD_103988394
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Compliance: Marines complete non-lethal weapons course, by LCpl Luke Hoogendam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Force
    Control
    Italian
    USMC
    Station
    Air
    Riot
    Sigonella
    Naval
    Facebook
    tactical
    Ground
    Special
    Sicily
    TASER
    Mechanical
    Task
    stars and stripes
    Pepper Spray
    Outdoors
    Partnerships
    Marines
    leatherneck
    2nd Marine Regiment
    Oleoresin Capsicum
    Camouflage
    Danner
    Devil dogs
    Braden
    U.S. AFRICOM
    Crisis Response
    Witt
    Purpose
    U.S. EUCOM
    Bates
    Ialy
    Holds
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    Advantage
    Hoogendam
    guns & ammo
    Sicilian

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT