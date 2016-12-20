Rock climbing 101

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504849" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 2nd Class Hector Eagan, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, explains the health benefits of rock climbing Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Rock climbing works the latissimus dorsi, or lats, which are used to pull the body upward and are primary movers in the pull-up. Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef