Petty Officer 2nd Class Hector Eagan, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, explains the health benefits of rock climbing Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Rock climbing works the latissimus dorsi, or lats, which are used to pull the body upward and are primary movers in the pull-up. Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef
|12.20.2016
|01.11.2017 12:01
|B-Roll
|504849
|161220-G-QD712-220
|DOD_103988346
|00:01:01
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
This work, Rock climbing 101, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
