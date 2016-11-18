USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eighteen U.S. Army enlisted soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux soldiers are formally inducted into the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Corps during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Signal Battalion in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2016. The new NCOs all line up and walk through the Arch of Non-Commissioned Officer which symbolizes their change in status from enlisted soldiers to NCOs. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)