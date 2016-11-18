U.S. Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Joe C. Birkhead IV, 39th Signal Battalion and Sgt. Maj. Gustava Gurolla, Public Health Command Europe, make a speech during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Sig. Bn. in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
This work, USAG Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
