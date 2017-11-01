(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newbreak Jan 11

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Marines and Sailors are recognized for their heroic actions in Yokosuka, and Sailors in Sasebo conduct mine warfare training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 01:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newbreak Jan 11, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Pioneer
    3MEF
    Naval Station Yokosuka

    • LEAVE A COMMENT