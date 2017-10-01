(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Surface Navy Symposium 2017 - 2

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy

    1400-1415 - Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Update
    RDML John Wade, USN
    Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

    1415-1530 – Updating the Surface Navy Vision
    RADM Ronald Boxall, USN

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 20:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504820
    Filename: DOD_103987414
    Length: 00:55:39
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Navy Symposium 2017 - 2, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ronald Boxall
    Surface Navy Symposium 2017

