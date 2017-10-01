1400-1415 - Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Update
RDML John Wade, USN
Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
1415-1530 – Updating the Surface Navy Vision
RADM Ronald Boxall, USN
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 20:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|504820
|Filename:
|DOD_103987414
|Length:
|00:55:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surface Navy Symposium 2017 - 2, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT