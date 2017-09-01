Compilation video displaying the six functions of Marine Aviation that are conducted during Weapons and Tactics Instructor courses held at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Ariz. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardization advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)
|01.09.2017
|01.10.2017 18:43
|Package
|504816
|170110-M-EM602-001
|DOD_103987392
|00:03:28
|AZ, US
