(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Six Functions of Marine Aviation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Kujanpaa 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Combat Camera

    Compilation video displaying the six functions of Marine Aviation that are conducted during Weapons and Tactics Instructor courses held at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Ariz. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardization advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 18:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504816
    VIRIN: 170110-M-EM602-001
    Filename: DOD_103987392
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Six Functions of Marine Aviation, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marine aviation
    MAWTS-1
    TECOM
    WTI
    MAGTFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT