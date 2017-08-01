video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 927th Maintenance Group, MacDill AFB FL, is made up of two squadrons, the maintenance squadron and aircraft maintenance squadron. Both squadrons work side by side with their active duty counterparts to ensure the KC-135 Stratotankers stationed here are able to continue to fuel the fight.