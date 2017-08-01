(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    927th Maintenance Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Borgman 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    The 927th Maintenance Group, MacDill AFB FL, is made up of two squadrons, the maintenance squadron and aircraft maintenance squadron. Both squadrons work side by side with their active duty counterparts to ensure the KC-135 Stratotankers stationed here are able to continue to fuel the fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504795
    VIRIN: 170108-F-KH423-001
    Filename: DOD_103987029
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927th Maintenance Group, by SSgt Adam Borgman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    MacDill AFB
    Maintenance
    927 ARW
    AF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT