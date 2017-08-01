The 927th Maintenance Group, MacDill AFB FL, is made up of two squadrons, the maintenance squadron and aircraft maintenance squadron. Both squadrons work side by side with their active duty counterparts to ensure the KC-135 Stratotankers stationed here are able to continue to fuel the fight.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 16:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504795
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-KH423-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103987029
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 927th Maintenance Group, by SSgt Adam Borgman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
